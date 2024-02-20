A Ma Maniére Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary With Varsity Jacket Collection

A Ma Maniére is going back to school for their 10-year anniversary.

The streetwear brand has unveiled the A Ma Maniére Varsity Collection, which consists of four limited-edition and exclusively tailored Varsity and Stadium Jackets. The Varsity Jackets are made of 90% wool blends and the Stadium Jackets composed of 100% wool. This is an exclusive release, as the 6-piece collection is limited to 50 items per style.

On social media, the brand also teased four upcoming releases from Nike and Jordan, which are also set to arrive in their stores this week.