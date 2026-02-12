GEEDUP x Vanson Leathers Collection: How to Buy

GEEDUP has collaborated with Vanson Leathers for a capsule collection, and you can shop it now on Complex. Vanson has become known as one of the best leather manufacturers in the game. For this collaboration, the Australian streetwear brand GEEDUP brought its signature aesthetic to Vanson's craftsmanship, resulting in a collection that bridges street culture and heritage leather goods. The partnership represents a meeting point between GEEDUP's growing presence in global streetwear and Vanson's decades of expertise in premium leather production.

The collection features standout pieces like the Bones Jacket, available in two colorways: black and white or cream and white. Beyond the leather jackets, the capsule includes pieces like the Team Logo x Vanson Hoodie, a white t-shirt, and hats in black and cream.

Where to buy GeedUp x Vanson Leathers Collection

If you're ready to add a piece from this collaboration to your wardrobe, shop the GEEDUP x Vanson Leathers collection on Complex. If you’re in the city for New York Fashion Week, make sure to RSVP to the GEEDUP x Vanson Leathers pop-up at Complex NY.