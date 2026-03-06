Timberland 6-Inch Waterproof Boot in Rust: How to Buy

Timberland's 6-Inch Waterproof Boot in rust is available now on Complex, continuing the brand's legacy as both workwear staple and cultural icon. The Timberland 6-inch boot has been a cornerstone of streetwear since it became a fixture in '90s hip-hop culture. The rust colorway offers a fresh take on the heritage design while maintaining the waterproof construction and durability that made the boot famous.

Premium leather forms the upper, paired with seam-sealed waterproof construction to keep feet dry in any weather, and a padded collar for comfort.

Where to buy the 6-Inch Waterproof Boot in Rust

If you're ready to add this heritage piece to your rotation, find the Timberland 6-Inch Waterproof Boot in rust on Complex.