Style

Timberland 6-Inch Waterproof Boot in Rust: How to Buy

The heritage boot that helped define '90s hip-hop culture is available now in a rust colorway on Complex.

Brown leather Timberland boot with black padded collar and lug sole, viewed from the side.
Complex

Timberland's 6-Inch Waterproof Boot in rust is available now on Complex, continuing the brand's legacy as both workwear staple and cultural icon.

The Timberland 6-inch boot has been a cornerstone of streetwear since it became a fixture in '90s hip-hop culture. The rust colorway offers a fresh take on the heritage design while maintaining the waterproof construction and durability that made the boot famous.

Premium leather forms the upper, paired with seam-sealed waterproof construction to keep feet dry in any weather, and a padded collar for comfort.

Where to buy the 6-Inch Waterproof Boot in Rust

If you're ready to add this heritage piece to your rotation, find the Timberland 6-Inch Waterproof Boot in rust on Complex.

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