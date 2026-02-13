Nike Air Diamond Turf II Fire Red: How to Buy

Nike is bringing back Deion Sanders' Air Diamond Turf II, and we've got it available to shop on Complex. The Air Diamond Turf II originally launched in 1994 as Sanders' second signature cross trainer with Nike, following the success of the original Air Diamond Turf. The shoe became iconic during Sanders' two-sport career, when he was electrifying audiences on both the football field and the baseball diamond as one of the few athletes to play in both the NFL and MLB simultaneously.

This Fire Red colorway stays true to the original 1994 release, featuring a white leather base with Fire Red and metallic gold accents throughout, inspired by Sanders’ lone season with the San Francisco 49ers. In 2023, Sanders, now the head football coach at the University of Colorado, celebrated the return of his signature shoe on Instagram, writing "Nothing is new under the sun, I rocked these PRIMES' & #24 at the Pro Bowl waaay back when."

Where to buy the Nike Air Diamond Turf II Fire Red

If you're ready to add a piece of Prime Time history to your sneaker collection, shop the Nike Air Diamond Turf II on Complex.