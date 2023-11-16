Pharrell Thanks Jacob the Jeweler for Introducing Him to Nigo: 'Altered My Life'

Skateboard P continued, “One time he was like, ‘No, look. This guy knows of your work and everything that we do together, he has a picture or poster of it, and he’s got this whole folder.’”

“[Nigo] would show me pictures of items that he wants,” Jacob explained. “A lot of it was referring to Pharrell’s jewelry.”

Nigo would ask for flips of Pharrell’s jewelry. “Jacob’s just thumbing through photos and editorials where I would be wearing the jewelry that we had made together,” Pharrell recalled. “If mine would be in yellow gold, [Nigo] would say, ‘Make me that in yellow but then make it for me in rose and then make it for me in white gold or platinum.’”

“He was inspired by Pharrell’s jewelry, but he also created his own,” Jacob added.

Pharrell thanked Jacob for introducing him to Nigo, saying that his life saw an “uptick in trajectory because of your instinct, your willingness to share someone you knew.” P continued, “The idea that you would be as generous to share your friend with me and how this has altered my life and just taken me to the highest of heights, and we’re still climbing. Brother, thank you so much.”