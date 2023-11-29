McDonald’s and Kerwin Frost Collab on Adult Happy Meal

This will also be the first time in over 25 years that the McNugget Buddy collection will be available at McDonald’s. Frost was given the opportunity to design his own figurines inspired by his childhood in Harlem, New York. His collection includes one of himself, Don Bernice, Uptown Moe, Waffutu, Brrrick, and Darla.

"I've loved McDonald's since I was a kid. I even had my own Ronald McDonald doll that I brought to picture day at school, and it was my dream to collect all the McNugget Buddies," Frost said in a statement. "Now, coming up with my own special set of Buddies—each one representing different aspects of self-expression—it's unreal, a dream come true. McDonald's has been a great partner from day one, and they've truly allowed me to create without limits. I hope the Kerwin Frost Box will serve as a reminder for people to hone their creativity and not be afraid to show the world who they really are."

Last year, McDonald’s allowed adults to relive their childhood with the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box, which featured the brand’s own take on classic McDonald’s characters