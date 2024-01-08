New Luxury Shopping App Long Story Short Has $1,000 Membership Fee

Joseph Einhorn, founder of the social e-commerce platform The Fancy, is launching a new private luxury shopping app.

Called Long Story Short, the app is geared towards power shoppers who are willing to spend $1,000 per month for a membership fee. After applying for membership, “buyers could access and discover an eclectic array of products that includes classic cars, ultra-rare fish, and even robots that crack open safes alongside a traditional selection of luxury goods,” a press release says.

Instead of paying for high mark-ups and seller fees, Long Story Short gives members access to rare luxury products and lower prices on traditional goods than other e-commerce platforms.