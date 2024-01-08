New Luxury Shopping App Long Story Short Has $1,000 Membership Fee

Joseph Einhorn, founder of the social e-commerce platform The Fancy, is launching a new private luxury shopping app.
Called Long Story Short, the app is geared towards power shoppers who are willing to spend $1,000 per month for a membership fee. After applying for membership, “buyers could access and discover an eclectic array of products that includes classic cars, ultra-rare fish, and even robots that crack open safes alongside a traditional selection of luxury goods,” a press release says.
Instead of paying for high mark-ups and seller fees, Long Story Short gives members access to rare luxury products and lower prices on traditional goods than other e-commerce platforms.
“While Long Story Short maintains only a fraction of the product range of Amazon, what we do have is a discerning global community who, like me, enjoy hunting, sharing and buying the coolest stuff in the world,” Einhorn said in a statement. “As a private club, our aim is to build value for members rather than shareholders. Brands and artists are encouraged to submit their products, whether collectibles, gadgets, art, fashion, furniture or vehicles to be shared with our members around the world.”
Membership applications are now open at www.longstory.sh.