Espolòn Tequila and PAISABOYS Drop New Collection At ComplexCon

ComplexCon is coming back to Long Beach, Calif., this month, and Espolòn Tequila and PAISABOYS will be on site to serve drinks and drop their new capsule, the Calavera Collection: The Afterparty Edition.

The event goes down Nov. 18-19 at the Long Beach Convention Center. Inside, Espolòn will be on hand with its legendary tequila, while the crew from PAISABOYS —the Los Angeles label known for its unique homages to Mexican American culture—will have its Día de los Muertos-inspired collection available.

The capsule includes sweatpants, a long-sleeve tee, accessories, and more, all of them inspired by items arrayed across ofrendas to mark Día de los Muertos.



“We want to celebrate [our relatives who came before us],” says Javier Bandera, one half of PAISABOYS, who, alongside partner Joey Barba, will be at the booth from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. “Basically, it’s the afterparty.”