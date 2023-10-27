PAISABOYS has its own way of celebrating Día de los Muertos. Joey Barba and Javier Bandera, the brand’s founders, treat the holiday as both an afterparty and an opportunity to commune with those who are no longer with us. “To move forward, you’ve always got to look back and see where you come from, where your family’s from,” says Barba. The Calavera Collection: The Afterparty Edition, their new capsule with Espolòn Tequila, tells that story, honoring ancestors through the traditions they passed down.
Espolòn Tequila and PAISABOYS Celebrate Día de los Muertos with the Calavera Collection: The Afterparty Edition
The collection will be available at ComplexCon and online.
Sign up for the
ComplexNewsletter
Your leading source for what’s now and what’s next in Music, Style, Sports, and Pop Culture.
By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to ourTerms of Service
andPrivacy Policy