Espolòn Tequila and PAISABOYS Celebrate Día de los Muertos with the Calavera Collection: The Afterparty Edition

PAISABOYS has its own way of celebrating Día de los Muertos. Joey Barba and Javier Bandera, the brand’s founders, treat the holiday as both an afterparty and an opportunity to commune with those who are no longer with us. “To move forward, you’ve always got to look back and see where you come from, where your family’s from,” says Barba. The Calavera Collection: The Afterparty Edition, their new capsule with Espolòn Tequila, tells that story, honoring ancestors through the traditions they passed down.