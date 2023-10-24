Espolòn Tequila And PAISABOYS Are Dropping Exclusive Merch For Día De Los Muertos

If you know PAISABOYS, you understand their mission and sense of humor. The cult-favorite streetwear brand is irreverent by design—taking their name from a rural colloquialism for “countryman” in Mexican Spanish. But the brand is also a tribute to the Mexican and Mexican-American cultures that founders Javier Bandera and Joey Barba grew up around in Los Angeles. In the past, they’ve paid homage to a well-known Mexican convenience store chain, going so far as to launch a collection in a pop-up built to look like one of its locations. And it has used its shirts to amplify messages about its community. The brand—launched in 2016—literally wears its identity on its sleeve.
This year, PAISABOYS teamed up with Espolòn Tequila to create the Calavera Collection: The Afterparty Edition, exclusive merch that honors Día de los Muertos. The collection includes a long-sleeve tee, sweatpants, and accessories inspired by the holiday, which PAISABOYS celebrates with reverence and humor. Each piece features design nods to the traditional four elements included in a Día de los Muertos ofrenda—Earth, Fire, Wind, and Water—and includes sly color hits connecting it to one of Espolòn Tequila's expressions.
Check out the collection below—and pick it up at Espolòn’s Nov. 1 launch event in New York City or at ComplexCon, happening Nov. 18 and 19 in Long Beach, Calif., at the Long Beach Convention Center.
Los Espíritus Long Sleeve
Price: $50
A long-sleeve tee is a staple of any wardrobe, whether you wear it with shorts in the summer or under a goose jacket in the winter. This limited-run piece—inspired by traditional ofrenda elements like cempasúchil (marigold) and papel picado—will hold you down year-round.
The Skull & Wax Sweatpants & Bandana de los Muertos
Prices: $60/$15
These one-of-a-kind sweats work with sneakers or boots. The candle and calavera illustrations on their right leg reference items placed on the ofrenda for Día de los Muertos, when families honor those who came before. The bandana—with its exclusive Calavera Catrina design—can complement them as subtly or loudly as you like, whether you’re at the barbeque or anywhere else.
The Afterparty Snapback & Bandana de los Muertos
Prices: $35/$15
PAISABOYS hasn’t made too many hats. But Día de los Muertos calls for something special, so they whipped up this all-black number boasting the Espolòn Tequila logo surrounded by thorns in gold. The thorns represents strength, which fits both the brand and the cap itself, since all-black headwear is always a strong look. Of course, a bandana around your neck is a timeless, perfect complement to a snapback, too.
