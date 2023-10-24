Espolòn Tequila And PAISABOYS Are Dropping Exclusive Merch For Día De Los Muertos

If you know PAISABOYS, you understand their mission and sense of humor. The cult-favorite streetwear brand is irreverent by design—taking their name from a rural colloquialism for “countryman” in Mexican Spanish. But the brand is also a tribute to the Mexican and Mexican-American cultures that founders Javier Bandera and Joey Barba grew up around in Los Angeles. In the past, they’ve paid homage to a well-known Mexican convenience store chain, going so far as to launch a collection in a pop-up built to look like one of its locations. And it has used its shirts to amplify messages about its community. The brand—launched in 2016—literally wears its identity on its sleeve.

This year, PAISABOYS teamed up with Espolòn Tequila to create the Calavera Collection: The Afterparty Edition, exclusive merch that honors Día de los Muertos. The collection includes a long-sleeve tee, sweatpants, and accessories inspired by the holiday, which PAISABOYS celebrates with reverence and humor. Each piece features design nods to the traditional four elements included in a Día de los Muertos ofrenda—Earth, Fire, Wind, and Water—and includes sly color hits connecting it to one of Espolòn Tequila's expressions.

Check out the collection below—and pick it up at Espolòn’s Nov. 1 launch event in New York City or at ComplexCon, happening Nov. 18 and 19 in Long Beach, Calif., at the Long Beach Convention Center.



