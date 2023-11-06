Joey Barba and Javier Bandera, the founders of PAISABOYS, wanted to make quality gear that told a real story. They carried that goal into their collaboration with Espolòn Tequila, the Calavera Collection: The Afterparty Edition, a clothing capsule celebrating Día de los Muertos. The collection includes sweatpants, a long-sleeve T-shirt, and hats, each piece featuring artwork inspired by the ofrendas honoring late family members and Mexican culture as a whole. “There’s a lot of hidden gems and messages in there that you gotta really take a look at deeply to connect with,” says Barba. “But with a lot of our culture and our people, they speak the same language we do, so they understand it immediately, and I think they’re gonna understand this collaboration immediately and what we’re trying to do with it.”
Espolòn Tequila and PAISABOYS Connect on the Calavera Collection: The Afterparty Edition for Día de los Muertos
The capsule features shirts, hats, and more pieces inspired by the holiday.
Sign up for the
ComplexNewsletter
Your leading source for what’s now and what’s next in Music, Style, Sports, and Pop Culture.
By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to ourTerms of Service
andPrivacy Policy