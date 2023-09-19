Lil' Kim Denies She Was in Control of Retouching 'Ebony' Cover After Photoshop Speculation, Claims ‘Sabotage’ (UPDATE)

UPDATED 9/20, 7:48 p.m. ET: Lil Kim is debunking the claims that she was behind the retouching for her Ebony magazine cover.

“Who is this?! Cuz that's not the photo I approved or any other content they've put out. I always told Ebony it looked like a painting but they didn't wanna listen. They said they loved it. It's the sabotage for me. The funny shit about this, is that this is THEIR retoucher! 🤣😩🤦‍♀️,” she wrote on her Instagram.