Teyana Taylor Gives Influencer Chanell Sykes a Makeover After Viral Hairstyle Attempt

When it comes to bold beauty risks, Teyana Taylor rarely misses. Her sharp pixie cut has become one of her signature looks—sleek, sculpted, and unapologetically confident. But as one influencer recently learned, not every style translates the same way outside of Taylor’s orbit.

Dallas-based content creator Chanell Sykes found herself trending in January after attempting to recreate Taylor’s cropped hairstyle. Sykes, who shares beauty and fashion content online, documented the process in a video that quickly went viral across Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. The clip featured her husband, Dother Sykes IV, reacting in real time as the look slowly drifted away from its intended inspiration. The moment gained even more traction after being discussed on Sherri, where host Sherri Shepherd praised Taylor’s track record for pulling off daring styles. “I’ve never seen it land badly,” Shepherd said of Taylor’s beauty risks, adding that “some things that Teyana does, only Teyana can pull off.” After watching Sykes’ attempt, Shepherd quipped that the hairstyle took a turn “the second Chanell combed that curl out.”

Instead of ignoring the viral moment, Taylor stepped in, and brought the pros along for the ride.