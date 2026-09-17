Style

NeNe Leakes Leaves Little to the Imagination in Sheer Luar Menswear at NYFW

The 'RHOA' icon turned Luar’s sheer black set into a skin-forward front-row statement, complete with silver boots and a platinum blond bob.

Nene Leakes Lets the Girls Go Free During NYFW
Photo by Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • NeNe Leakes hit Luar’s Spring/Summer 2027 NYFW show in a sheer black menswear set, pairing the label’s Triangle Sleeve top and Farmer shorts with hot pants, silver knee-high boots, sunglasses, and a circle-handle bag.
  • The 58-year-old completed the look with a platinum blond bob from her Color Mane Wigs line and declared, “The bob is bobbin’, honey.”
  • The fashion moment comes as Leakes returns to Bravo for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th while continuing her podcast and “Queen & King of Reality” tour with Carlos King.

NeNe Leakes brought the girls to New York Fashion Week—and technically, she brought the boys, too. The Real Housewives of Atlanta OG hit the front row at Luar’s Spring/Summer 2027 show Monday in a completely sheer black set pulled from the label’s menswear collection, ditching the bra and wearing black hot pants underneath. The look put a very NeNe spin on menswear: sheer, skin-forward and impossible to miss.

Per The New York Post, the 58-year-old wore Luar’s $180 Triangle Sleeve top with the brand’s $200 Farmer shorts, then took the styling several steps further with glittering silver knee-high boots, dark sunglasses and one of Luar’s signature circle-handle bags. Stylist Paris Chea, assisted by Brandonn St. Regis, assembled the look, while Michele Latrice and MagicMike handled Leakes’ glam.

Leakes wasn’t exactly interested in playing coy about the finished product. “Not Playing Fair 👊🏽🔥,” she captioned an Instagram carousel from photographer Caz showing off the fit.

The comments quickly filled up, with fellow Bravo stars Melissa Gorga and Marlo Hampton among those showing love. Kash Doll kept her assessment simple: “My girllllllll.”

And because no NeNe look stops at the clothes, there was the hair. Leakes finished everything with a platinum blond bob from her own Color Mane Wigs line—and gave the wig its own review while getting ready for the show.

“The bob is bobbin’, honey. It’s not too tight, honey! It’s bobbin’, weavin’,” she said.

The NYFW moment comes as NeNe Leakes settles back into the Bravo orbit after spending years away from the network that made her one of reality television’s most recognizable personalities.

Earlier this year, she confirmed her return for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th, part of Bravo’s celebration of the franchise’s 20th anniversary.

Andy Cohen previously revealed that the two had resumed communication, telling fans at BravoCon 2025 that they had “texted a few months ago.”

That reconciliation followed a complicated split. Leakes left RHOA in 2020 after what she called an “extremely, extremely long, exhausting, tiring, emotional negotiation.”

Two years later, she sued Bravo, NBCUniversal, Cohen and associated production companies, alleging they tolerated racially insensitive behavior in the workplace.

The lawsuit was dismissed without prejudice several months later.

Leakes has kept plenty happening beyond her Bravo comeback. She and former RHOA producer Carlos King expanded their “Queen & King of Reality” tour earlier this year after the first shows sold out, while Leakes has continued hosting The NeNe Leakes Show podcast.

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