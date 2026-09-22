Carmen Electra Returns to Her Von Dutch Roots for New Y2K Capsule

Von Dutch has increasingly mined its celebrity-fueled early-aughts legacy, when its mesh-backed hats became staples for Electra, Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, and Ashton Kutcher.

The five-piece drop includes two trucker hats, a hoodie, a classic T-shirt, and a fitted baby tee, styled with the mismatched colors and paparazzi-era energy Electra championed in the 2000s.

Carmen Electra returns to her Y2K roots as the face of “Von Dubs,” a limited-edition Von Dutch and Buffalo Wild Wings capsule.

Carmen Electra is wearing Von Dutch again—and this time, the Y2K fixture isn’t just digging through her closet. More than two decades after she helped make the brand’s trucker hats part of the early-2000s celebrity uniform, Electra is modeling a new limited-edition capsule built around the very era she helped define. Dubbed “Von Dubs,” the five-piece collection includes two trucker hats, a hoodie, a classic T-shirt, and a fitted baby tee. The collaboration between Von Dutch and Buffalo Wild Wings dropped Sept. 21, with Electra modeling the pieces in a Los Angeles campaign steeped in mismatched colors and paparazzi-era styling. People snapped a pic of the former Playboy model in the collection, which arrives alongside the restaurant chain’s temporary Throwback Menu.

Electra is a particularly fitting face for the release. She wore Von Dutch during its original celebrity-fueled run, when the label’s mesh-backed hats showed up on everyone from Paris Hilton and Britney Spears to Justin Timberlake and Ashton Kutcher. Long before Y2K became a carefully packaged aesthetic, Electra paired the brand’s trucker hats with the sweats, baby tees, and deliberately uncoordinated looks that dominated tabloid photos. “It makes absolute and complete sense, due to the fact that I wore Von Dutch snapbacks and trucker hats in the 2000s and I’ve been on over 150 covers of Playboy worldwide,” Electra told WWD in 2025 while promoting a separate Playboy x Von Dutch collection for Lids.