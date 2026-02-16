Pop Culture

Carmen Electra and Denise Richards’ Valentine’s Collab Gets Hit With ‘AI’ Claims From Fans

The ’90s icons finally teamed up for a sultry Valentine’s drop — but one close-up shot sparked AI backlash and a wider debate over edited thirst traps.

Carmen Electra and Denise Richards' Valentine's Day Collab Roasted as 'AI' by Fans
Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images | Photo by: Rich Polk/Bravo

Carmen Electra and Denise Richards set out to make Valentine’s Day a moment with their first-ever joint content drop—but a detail in the visuals ended up pulling focus.

The collaboration, first teased by TMZ roughly two weeks before its release, was designed to promote the pair’s OnlyFans partnership. Shot at a private mansion in Encino, California, the campaign featured both women in coordinated lingerie looks across staged settings, including a bedroom and a living room couch.

The rollout was positioned as a long-overdue crossover between two figures who defined a certain era of pop culture but had never appeared on camera together.

When the images began circulating, one photo quickly became the focus. The shot—framed tightly on intertwined legs, with a red stiletto heel visible and a tattoo near the ankle—drew scrutiny for what some viewers believed were irregular details in the editing.

A widely shared post from @TheKyleMac captured the reaction succinctly, asking, “Is this AI? They couldn’t fix this?”

That response aligned with other reactions questioning whether the visuals had been altered beyond standard retouching. Some viewers pointed to what appeared to be extra toes or distorted proportions, while others suggested the image had an overly processed look that didn’t match traditional photography.

The photos themselves were part of a larger promotional push tied to the Valentine’s Day drop, which both Electra and Richards had previewed on social media. In teasing the collaboration, Richards wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day… my galentine,” while Electra added, “Cupid brought us together. Now we’re bringing the fun to you,” directing followers to their subscription platforms.

Behind the scenes, Creators Inc. CEO Andy Bachman framed the project as a convergence of two established names adapting to a new content landscape. “Denise Richards and Carmen Electra are two cultural icons who’ve never shared the same frame until now,” he said, adding that the collaboration was meant to offer fans a new kind of experience.

Electra has previously emphasized the autonomy that comes with direct-to-fan platforms, explaining, “It’s my creative direction and what I want to do, and I now am the boss, and it feels good.”

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