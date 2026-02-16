Carmen Electra and Denise Richards’ Valentine’s Collab Gets Hit With ‘AI’ Claims From Fans

Carmen Electra and Denise Richards set out to make Valentine’s Day a moment with their first-ever joint content drop—but a detail in the visuals ended up pulling focus. The collaboration, first teased by TMZ roughly two weeks before its release, was designed to promote the pair’s OnlyFans partnership. Shot at a private mansion in Encino, California, the campaign featured both women in coordinated lingerie looks across staged settings, including a bedroom and a living room couch.

The rollout was positioned as a long-overdue crossover between two figures who defined a certain era of pop culture but had never appeared on camera together. When the images began circulating, one photo quickly became the focus. The shot—framed tightly on intertwined legs, with a red stiletto heel visible and a tattoo near the ankle—drew scrutiny for what some viewers believed were irregular details in the editing. A widely shared post from @TheKyleMac captured the reaction succinctly, asking, “Is this AI? They couldn’t fix this?”