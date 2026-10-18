Ebony Revisits André Leon Talley’s Brief but Brilliant Run at the Magazine

His 1980 features treated Black designers as fashion architects and celebrated models including Pat Cleveland, Beverly Johnson, Iman, Mounia, and Peggy Dillard while confronting colorism, scrutiny, and unequal access.

After enduring racism at Women’s Wear Daily and W, Talley found a platform at Ebony that embraced his Blackness and brought his work to the family, church community, and Black households that already knew the magazine.

Ebony reopened its archives for André Leon Talley’s Oct. 16 birthday, revisiting his early-1980s run as a fashion editor who centered Black designers and models in luxury fashion.

Before André Leon Talley became one of Vogue’s most commanding figures, he brought his unmistakable eye to Ebony. The magazine marked Talley’s Oct. 16 birthday by reopening its archives and spotlighting his brief run as a fashion editor in the early 1980s—a chapter that placed Black designers and models at the center of the luxury conversation decades before the wider industry began treating representation as a priority. Talley joined Johnson Publishing after working at Women’s Wear Daily and W, where his success came with intense racism and discrimination. An invitation from Ebony fashion pioneer Eunice Johnson offered something those predominantly white institutions lacked: an environment that embraced his Blackness instead of treating it as an obstacle.

The job also connected his rarefied fashion career to a publication that already carried enormous weight in the community that raised him. “My family did not read WWD at all, nor would they even have known where to purchase that publication,” Talley wrote in his 2020 memoir, The Chiffon Trenches. “But they all subscribed to and read the monthly EBONY and JET.” For the Durham-raised son of the segregated South, joining Ebony meant his work was suddenly reaching his relatives, his church family and Black households across the country. “Finally, I had a job that would make my entire church family and all of my aunts and cousins proud,” he wrote. He used that platform with intention. In a July 1980 spread, Talley covered Black designers as serious creative forces while confronting the uneven playing field surrounding their work. His reporting addressed their artistic influences, the dues they were forced to pay and the resources routinely denied to them. Rather than framing Black designers as occasional exceptions inside someone else’s industry, he documented them as architects of fashion in their own right.