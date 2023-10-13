Fivio Foreign Shows Off 'Stop Talking Behind My Back' Tattoo

"Alright let me break it down like this," he said in a video. "When people get tattoos, you get tattoos for yourself not for nobody else to like your tattoos. The tattoo is for me, the tattoo is for my body, I like the tattoo, I appreciate the tattoo, I love the tattoo. You understand? Don't talk behind my back. ... Shirt off or not, you gonna know it's there. ... And the people whose talking behind my back gonna feel it the most. So, I advise y'all n***as to start getting them type of tattoos. ... I just do shit that n***as never seen before."

His new piece arrives not long after his new single "Why Would I?" and the Nas-sampling collaboration with GloRilla, "Cha Cha Cha." The latter samples Nas' 2000 track "Oochie Wally" and appeared on Yo Gotti and his CMG label's new compilation, Gangsta Art 2.