Here's Everything Cadillac Revealed at Monterey Car Week 2026

Cadillac had a big showing at Monterey Car Week 2026, unveiling a new concept car and a customization program for its all-electric flagship SUV.

Among the most notable announcements during the week-long series of events, Cadillac revealed the V-ONE concept car on Friday (Aug. 14). The car takes its name from the Cadillac V-Series and features a one-of-one, single-seat expression.

“The Cadillac V-ONE concept is the ultimate manifestation of a customer performance concept and a clear sign of our ambition for the Cadillac V-Series brand in the future,” said Global Cadillac Executive Design Director Dominic Najafi.

The car features a hybrid V-8 drivetrain with 830 combined horsepower, an aerodynamic design inspired by the V-Series.R, and an intuitive, race-inspired interface and data visualization concept that provides clear feedback.