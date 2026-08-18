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Here's Everything Cadillac Revealed at Monterey Car Week 2026

During Monterey Car Week 2026, Cadillac revealed an all-new concept car and an elevated customization program for its all-electric flagship SUV.

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Cardillac unveils the V-One Concept car during Monterey Car Week.
Image courtesy of Cadillac

Cadillac had a big showing at Monterey Car Week 2026, unveiling a new concept car and a customization program for its all-electric flagship SUV.

Among the most notable announcements during the week-long series of events, Cadillac revealed the V-ONE concept car on Friday (Aug. 14). The car takes its name from the Cadillac V-Series and features a one-of-one, single-seat expression.

“The Cadillac V-ONE concept is the ultimate manifestation of a customer performance concept and a clear sign of our ambition for the Cadillac V-Series brand in the future,” said Global Cadillac Executive Design Director Dominic Najafi.

The car features a hybrid V-8 drivetrain with 830 combined horsepower, an aerodynamic design inspired by the V-Series.R, and an intuitive, race-inspired interface and data visualization concept that provides clear feedback.

Earlier in the week, on Tuesday (Aug. 11), Cadillac also announced the Curated by Cadillac Escalade IQ, a customization program for its flagship all-electric SUV.

“Curated by Cadillac Escalade IQ gives clients the chance to create a vehicle that reflects their individual taste by working alongside expert Cadillac designers,” said Global Cadillac vice president Kristian Aquilina. “We’re extending the hand-built Celestiq experience to deliver true customization capabilities for a select number of Escalade IQ clients.”

Per a press release, the program offers personal concierge support, “millions” of potential design combinations, including more than 160 premium exterior colors in finishes ranging from metallics and solids to frosts and mattes, plus an extended 44 color options to customize all three rows of seating, floor mats, and the center console.

Deliveries in the United States and Canada are expected to begin in the second half of 2027.

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