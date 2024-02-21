Palm Heights Athletics Redefines Hospitality’s Approach to Fitness

It’s not uncommon for a high-end resort to have a top notch gym facility. But Palm Heights is taking a more holistic approach to fitness that combines curation, physical movement, and community.

Founded by Gabriella Khalil in 2019, the resort, which is located on Seven Mile Beach, has become a haven for a diverse set of guests who range from celebrities like Bella Hadid to creatives working in various industries to athletes across all sports.

“We launched in 2019 in tandem with our sports and movement programming. Originally launched as an anthem collection for those who had experienced our gym and the joy of our “Tropical Fitness” programming it has since expanded to include sports performance apparel,” says Khalil. “We are continuing to innovate scientifically through use of new materials and research in the field, and creatively through authentic sports immersions. We are excited to launch sports-specific capsule collections early in the new year.”