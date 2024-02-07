How Moncler Remains Relevant

Over the last few years, shiny Moncler puffer jackets have found their way into young New Yorkers’ discerning rotation of aspirational outerwear (they’ve even created a nickname for the jacket, Moncleezy). Making it into this rotation isn’t easy, but once a style is there, it’s there. And the trickle-down effect it has on a brand’s perception and bottom line is impactful. While many luxury conglomerates saw a slowdown in spending last year, Moncler’s revenues rose to 24 percent in the first half of 2023, with current growth being fueled by the Asia-Pacific region.

But this didn’t just happen by accident (or overnight). In 2003, the brand was almost bankrupt and had very little cachet when Remo Ruffini bought it. Founder René Ramillon, who introduced the brand in 1952, set out to make coats that protected workers from cold temperatures at high altitudes. Ruffini embraced the company’s craftsmanship and technical qualities but he wanted to make it an aspirational fashion brand.

“I didn’t think about revenue when I first bought the brand,” said Ruffini. “I cared about building up the brand and brand perception. I knew if I built a strong brand, the customer is going to follow.”