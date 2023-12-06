Tyler, the Creator Drops le FLEUR* Season 2 Lookbook Visual Featuring Lil Yachty and Anwar Carrots

Tyler, the Creator is back with more looks with the latest drop from le FLEUR*.

A “Season 2” video lookbook, self-directed by Tyler, was published on Wednesday and gives a special look at the streetwear apparel collection.

In the visual, a collision between a bus and a car brings out the models, including Lil Yachty, Maverick Carter, Anwar Carrots, and Tyler himself, to give witness testimonies of the ordeal. Each person highlights the new collection which includes sweaters, vests, puffer jackets, sport coats, varsity jackets, and the brand’s first cycling jersey.

Additionally, the line includes new ushanka hats, berets, button-up shirts, ties, and scarves.

Select items from the le FLEUR* Season 2 collection will hit stores on Dec. 9 and online on Dec. 13 through lefleur.la.