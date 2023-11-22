Best 2023 Black Friday Style Deals: SSENSE, Mr Porter, The North Face, and More

Black Friday has arrived and with it some great deals. This year, customers will be treated to sizeable discounts from places like Brain Dead, Awake NY, SSENSE, Mr. Porter, and more. Other brands such as Levi's and Uniqlo are also running sales this year. Whether it's wardrobe staples or statement pieces you're looking for, there's bound to be a deal worth checking out.

Check out a list of places to snag some steep discounts from by scrolling below.

Bodega