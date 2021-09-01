Canadian outerwear experts Arcteryx have unveiled an official look at their all-new Arc’type store in London. Located in Covent Garden, the brick-and-mortar outpost joins six other Arc’teryx Arc’type stores globally alongside the Arc’teryx brand store in Piccadilly Circus.

Boasting 137.5 square meters of retail space, the design focuses on a rebranded micro-store concept and will house a range of iconic technical apparel, outerwear, and equipment, all of which are centered around twenty-two of the brand’s most renowned designs.

Speaking on the store opening, Sven Radtke, General Manager EMEA, Arc’teryx said: “London is the perfect location for Europe’s first Arc’type store thanks to the city’s strong outdoor culture and pioneering design and fashion scene. The smaller store concept carries a selection of the essential, tried, and tested products Arc’teryx continues to be celebrated for. This shopping experience offers the most versatile products for all types of outdoor experiences and allows guests to see what items define Arc’teryx.”

Check out the shots below and visit the store at 49 Long Acre, Covent Garden, London, WC2E 9LN from September 4.