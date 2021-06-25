Japanese label nanamica has unveiled its full Fall/ Winter 2021 collection with a range of “heartwarming life-tech wear” and a series of themes designed for everyday life.

The first — titled “Anytime Works” — comprises “seasonless, genderless, ageless, genreless” pieces, including coverall and pants set in moleskin, heavy-duty sweatshirts and classic pocket tees. A new lightweight and functional coat forms nanamica’s second theme which mixes “comfortable clothing for creatives working in the city” with sustainable and long-standing fabrics, such as recycled polyester and ZQ merino wool.

With many still continuing to work from home, another reference point is “Home Office Wear” — which swaps cliche loungewear for a more contemporary offering of T-shirts, cardigans, and turtlenecks. Insulated jackets, mohair sweaters, and windproof anoraks complete the stalwart’s final theme — “The Wind, The Sun and The Sea” — to allow for time outdoors.

Launching the collection, nanamica said, “We are currently imagining what it will be like in Fall/Winter 2021. We are living in a situation that we have previously never experienced before. Because our activities are restricted, we feel more than ever the need to make our everyday living more comfortable. We hope that you can try nanamica’s tech wear and spend a comfortable, relaxing time.”

Peep the brand’s Fall/ Winter 2021 lookbook below and head to the nanamica website for more info on the release.