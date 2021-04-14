A BATHING APE®️ have just launched their biggest-ever store in London, situated on Conduit Street in Mayfair.

At 7,000 square feet, the BAPE STORE® LONDON is the largest in the world to date, representing the full evolution of the brand through four stories of in-line and collaboration apparel, footwear and accessories.



The 4 story flagship store arrives with a clean and contemporary design approach, with added elements of signature BAPE® logos, BAPE® CAMO patterns and motifs from the brand’s 25+ year history. The interior also hosts a collection of limited-edition collectors’ items – including the new UK exclusive colourway of the iconic BAPE camo print and exclusive collabs from the likes of Mastermind.

The full range of the A BATHING APE® brand is on display within the store, including a showcase of BABY MILO® and BAPY® items in the store’s basement level, while BAPE®, BAPE BLACK® and MR. BATHING APE® lines can be found throughout the store.

BAPE STORE® LONDON is located on 24-25A Conduit Street, Mayfair, London W1S 2XU UK and is now open from 10AM to 7PM, Monday to Saturday and 12PM to 6PM on Sunday.

Get a closer look inside the new BAPE STORE® LONDON below and head to the A BATHING APE®️ website for more info.