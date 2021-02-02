London-based imprint YMC are back with the release of their Magick-inspired Spring/Summer 2021 collection.

YMC opt for an ethereal theme for the new range, which references British figures such as infamous occultist Aleister Crowley and mystic novelist Arthur Machen as part of a striking SS21 showcase packed with eye-catching transitional attire.

The men's collection contains a variety of sturdy outerwear pieces, including a paisley jacquard collarless work jacket, an organic, floral print chore jacket and a reworked MA-1 flight jacket. A 'Demon' silk-cotton Aloha shirt and paisley print pattern design based on a traditional patchwork star are also highlights of the collection, which also features tees emblazoned with Aleister Crowley quotes sweatshirts with tarot card graphics.

The Magickal theme continues into the women's workwear-inspired collection, with eye-catching pieces such as a ripstop coat and a floral print Japanese seersucker. There's a host of floral prints as well as a bandana motif, wide-hooped print, with sturdy and light fabrics including silk and cotton used throughout. Blood red, black and gold colourways also feature prominently over floral and paisley patterns in the string new range.

YMC tapped experimental filmmaker Kenneth Anger and electronic music pioneer Ruth White to provide the visual inspiration behind the new campaign.

Get a closer look at YMC’s SS21 collection in the gallery below and head to brand’s web store to cop pieces now.