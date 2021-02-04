Stüssy have returned with another expertly-curated collection of sophisticated essential wear for Spring '21.

The new collection features a seasonally-appropriate wardrobe for men and women. Comprised of clean staple pieces utilising smart cuts, durable fabrics, and wavey patterns, the range has been designed with better (and brighter) days in mind.

Standout pieces include a trippy floral sherpa zip-up, yarn dyed striped pants, a billiard logo sweater, an understated tonal Hawaiian print jacquard sportcoat with monogrammed lining, a quilted liner vest, and a mesh tank for layering.

Stussy are also set to bring back their Nike Air Huarache LE as part of the new release, with the iconic model arriving in “Desert Oak” and “Dark Olive” coloyrways that Stüssy first applied to the silohuette back in 2000.

You can cop Stüssy’s Spring ‘21 collection from the Stussy webstore on Friday, February 5th at 10am GMT. Get a closer look at the new collection below.

<em></em>