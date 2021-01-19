UPDATED 1/19, 12:45 p.m. ET: Travis Scott and Byredo's Space Rage candle and perfume wound up selling out in a mere three hours in late 2020, and Jan. 19’s restock is apt to do the same. A limited quantity of both the fragrance and candles is available starting today—order either or both here. The La Flame-themed products are cleverly advertised on Byredo's site with the tag lines "Wonder what space smells like?" and "Rage against the dying of the light."

Travis Scott has joined forces with the luxury brand Byredo to launch a perfume and candle called "Space Rage."

Both items feature a captivating purple and blue hue and an equally alluring array of scents with top notes described as "Cosmic dust, Antimatter particles," a heart featuring "Starlight, the scent of Supernova," and a base consisting of "Atmospheric vapour, Dark nebulae."

These descriptions of the candle and perfume come across as a journey through the galaxy, but they sound appropriate for someone like Scott, who has not only been endlessly fascinated about exploring what hasn't been discovered yet, but has managed to bring his fans with him, whether it's Astroworld, Astronomical, or his new pursuit of Utopia.

Byredo founder Ben Gorham spoke to Women's Wear Daily about the collaboration and described Space Rage as being "a play on words — our own space program. We just wanted to create something tangible and accessible from the idea of space travel and space.”

The 100 ml limited edition Eau de Parfum bottle weighs 3.4 ounces, and costs $285. The candle costs $95. Click here to buy. Take a look at both items below.

Image via Publicist