The admirably strong bond at the heart of the aquatically enthused friendship of SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star receives a fitting tribute this week in the form of a new collection of merchandise crafted by Philadelphia contemporary artist King Saladeen.

The collection marks a team-up featuring ViacomCBS Consumer Products (VCP), Nickelodeon, the NFL, and Junk Food Clothing and includes short sleeve t-shirts and hooded fleets for both children and adults.

Featured in King Saladeen's designs, in addition to SpongeBob and Patrick engaging in acts of SpongeBobbery and Patrickry, are iterations of NFL logos and clubs.

Image via Nickelodeon x NFL x Junk Food Clothing

"This collaboration is the perfect mix of art and sports to start a brand-new fan in both worlds," King Saladeen said in a statement to Complex. "They both teach patience and teamwork while having fun. Every kid needs to experience that. Hopefully this sparks a new level of creativity for the next generation."

Rhiannon Madden, VP of Consumer Products for the NFL, said they were "thrilled" about the launch of the NFL x SpongeBob SquarePants x Junk Food collection by King Saladeen.

"The collection showcases a unique combination of styles and inspirations that will surely excite fans of all ages ahead of the NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon," said Madden, referencing Nickelodeon's special NFL Wild Card Game broadcast on Jan. 10.

Image via Nickelodeon x NFL x Junk Food Clothing

Jose Castro, Senior VP of Licensing Collaborations and Specialty Retail at ViacomCBS, also celebrated the launch with a statement.

"The partnership between the NFL, SpongeBob SquarePants, Junk Food, and King Saladeen represents the best in fan culture," Castro said. "The collection channels the fun, frenetic and fantastical feelings when art, sports, and pop culture collide."

The collection launches Jan. 6 (i.e. today) via NFLShop.com, SpongeBobShop.com, Fanatics.com, JunkfoodClothing.com, participating Lid's stores, and King Saladeen's online store.

The NFL Wild Card Game hits Nickelodeon on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET and features special commentary by Lex Lumpkin, Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, and more.