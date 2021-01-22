Fresh off the headlines mania surrounding the appearance of Dior Air Jordan 1s at the inauguration ceremony for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, Dior is unveiling its new Men's Winter 2021/2022 collection via a livestreamed show.

The show arrives on the heels of last month's Fall 2021 men's collection reveal from artistic director Kim Jones. That special presentation, crafted with a creative eye toward safety thanks to the ongoing pandemic, counted everyone from J Balvin to Lily Allen among its global virtual audience.

Also in 2020, Jones was presented with the International Men's Designer of the Year award by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA).

In March, Jones will hit his third anniversary as artistic director of the Dior Homme brand.

"I am deeply honored to join the house of Dior, a symbol of the ultimate elegance," Jones said back in 2018 when his title at Dior was first announced to the public. "I would like to warmly thank Bernard Arnault and Pietro Beccari for their trust in giving me this incredible opportunity. I am committed to create a modern and innovative male silhouette built upon the unique legacy of the House."

Up top, catch the unveiling of the Winter 2021/2022 men's collection by Jones in collaboration with artist Peter Doig, who's known for his work featuring abstracted reinventions of representational art.