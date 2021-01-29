London-based label Jehu-cal have just launched one of their most highly-anticipated pieces to date: the navy 'Till Forever' trackset.

The unisex trackset, labelled by Jehu-cal founder Emay as the perfect "middle ground between luxury and 'streetwear'", features close attention to detail and functionality with a sustainabile approach to production.

Having undergone months of research, refining and sampling to produce it, Jehu-cal's staple trackset brings a high quality, 100% recycled metal YKK zipper, discrete side pockets big enough to hold an iPhone, and an array of distinctive Jehu-cal detailing, with the brand's 'Till Forever' slogan emblazoned on the back of the track top and new logo detailing featured on the draw chords' waistband.

Made from 100% cotton, with a brushed, softened interior, the trackset "provides more comfort than your ex ever could" as well as being an adaptable, modern-day outfit—which can be worn casually to Sainsbury's as easily as it can be donned on a first date.

The new trackset releases alongside the all-new Jehu-cal Spaceman graphic hoodies, which are constructed from a combination of organic cotton and recycled polyester, and tees, constructed from 100% organic cotton.

Jehu-cal's new products will be available online early for subscribers at 6pm London time via the Jehu-cal website before being opened to all open to all on Saturday 6pm. Get a closer look at the Jehu-cal 'Till Forever' lookbook below.