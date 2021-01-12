Fendi has joined forces with the Juilliard Jazz Program for its latest installment of Anima Mundi, a music series that has featured performances in Rome, Shanghai, Tokyo, and Seoul.

For this episode, the Italian fashion house brought together six Julliard students who had not been face-to-face since the New York City lockdowns began. The featured musicians are saxophonist Colin Waters, trumpeter Summer Camargo, drummer TJ Reddick, bassist Jayla Chee, pianist Tyler Henderson, and trombonist Jasim Perales—all of whom studied under Grammy-award winning trumpeter and composer Wynton Marsalis.

"It is fitting that Jazz, New York and Juilliard close out this suite," Marsalis said about the installment, shot in the Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center. "Jazz symbolizes individual freedom, collective creativity and personal resilience—fundamental attributes needed to effectively navigate an increasingly complex world. New York is the quintessential modern metropolis, a cauldron of cutting-edge connectivity. And Juilliard brings youthful virtue, vigor and virtuosity to the timeless challenges of humanity. The current pandemic has given us an unpredictable set of ever-changing variables. Perfect for Jazz! The art of mastering the moment with insight, execution and feeling."

You can check out the Anima Mundi episode featuring the Juilliard School above.