Manchester based menswear label Äkta Norr has unveiled their Made in England Collection, a range that delivers utilitarian workwear in a variety of boxy silhouettes and detailed characteristics.

The contemporary menswear company have "true Northern resilience at the heart of our DNA", with their debut campaign featuring finely crafted, versatile garments that pack plenty of classic, heritage appeal.

Featuring refined detailing, and intricate, handmade production work, the brand's debut collection was undertaken by Mark Rigby to create a complete layering system, with each item is made to be worn alongside the other for a visible, layered aesthetic.

Arriving in Midnight Blue, Natural Cotton and Black, each item from the collection uses medium weight cotton twill and features signature smocks, shirts, utility vests and two styles of trousers. There's alos a standout piece in the form of the Äkta Norr Utility Vest; an item produced as an ode to English heritage constructed from a premium English Huddersfield Wool.

Äkta Norr's Made in England collection is available to buy now from www.aktanorr.com – get a closer look at a selection of the range in full below.