Instagram's favourite curatorial gorp-core hub Organiclab.zip have linked up with Salomon for a new take on the XA-PRO silhouette, a model designed to reflect the shifting seasons and become a vehicle for outdoor sporting lives and nature.

Described as a "curation practice", Organiclab.zip has gained a following from it's comprehensive outline of contemporary garment engineering and a carefully selected blend of visuals and wholesome living through an extensive, Instagram-friendly index.

The collaboration between Organiclab.zip and Salomon Advanced focuses on the timeless XA-PRO silhouette, which first arrived in 2001. The Organiclab.zip XA-PRO uses a colour palette to reflect the ever-changing seasons — with "summer star-filled skies" and "long winter nights" serving as inspiration for the design behind the technical sneaker.

The model features a mesh upper, asymmetrical design and EVA midsole for cushioned comfort, with the model offering dexterity and flexibility across a variety of terrains, from city to trail and back.

The Organiclab.zip x Salomon Advanced XA-PRO 1 will release via OrganicLab on December 10, with a wider release through the Salomon web store select retailers on December 15. Salomon will also launch the XA-PRO 1 in its original colourway and in a range of variants available in the Salomon Sportstyle collection from January and throughout Spring/Summer 21.

Get a closer look at the Organiclab.zip x Salomon Advanced XA-PRO 1 below.