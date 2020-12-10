How has this year been for you creatively? Despite how crazy it’s been generally, have you found time to build or improve yourself in some areas?

It’s had its peaks and troughs. It’s been a really humbling year. I think globally, there is a sense of vulnerability that we’re all feeling – and with that, there’s a sense of camaraderie that comes with it. I feel like this year has pushed people together in some ways that we’d never have imagined – and I think our perception on life is definitely different as a result.

If it wasn’t for Corona in March, I might have burnt out at this point. I’ve honestly checked my calendar and I've worked every day since August last year. I was going to bed at 4am, getting up at 6am to be on set for three days, then do it all again.

That is genuinely crazy. How did you find the energy to do that?

It comes down to always wanting to strive for more. I think that just gives me the energy to work under a certain amount of sleep. And being a perfectionist naturally affects my sleeping pattern as admittedly I’m way more creative at night.

And you’ve started your own podcast this year… how did that come together?

Starting Sole Intent podcast has been great for me – which I’d have never have been able to do if there hadn’t have been lockdown, to be honest. Sole Intent has allowed me to connect with someone, in my co-host Joelah Noble, whose great presenting skills have made me want to pattern my own game up even higher.

One thing starting the pod did give me a level of normalcy & a sense of routine back into my day-to-day life, but it also filled a void which existed on a wider level. There were no female sneakerheads with a voice in the space, so I think it was really important we created something new and important together by launching it this year.

The scene we’re in wouldn’t exist without women – and Black women specifically. It was about offering that relatable perspective from a fellow member of the diaspora’s point of view is important, because I know that other Black Womxn are going through the same issues as me. Creating something that felt organic, natural and eye-opening at the same time as being relatable for women like that was of the utmost importance to me, so I’m really proud to have seen that go live this year.

With everything that has gone on in this mad year do you think there have been some actual benefits given the long periods of reflection we all went through?

I’ve actually leveled up on Photoshop! I really wasn’t good at it at all at the start of the year but I got obsessed with getting good at it during lockdown. I didn’t have a clue but I booted it up and gave it a go! Even though it's still a work in process at mastering everything.

I was able to actually start designing stuff for the CMC 2020, the logo for it, things like that – so having the time to develop my skills there was great. It’s been a proper labour of love, but having the enjoyment of a new, creative skill was really sick.

Tia Maria’s ethos is ‘One of a kind’ – what makes you and/or your work ‘One of a Kind’?

My signature use of bright colours, and being bold with my work. I’ve got a proper unapologetic aesthetic when it comes to my colour palette. I don’t dress in black ever, or use black in my work – I love bright colours and expressing myself through that – so I’m always trying to push the boundaries in terms of the way you take in my work visually.

I’m always trying to get people to experiment with different colours too. Showing how certain colours can work with each other, and showcasing that fluidity, is a big thing for me.

I wanna showcase the most brazy shit possible, and I think my youthfulness and flair always shines through in my work too. Having my finger on the pulse is a big thing for me, so knowing who the new wave of creatives shaping things is a big thing for me.

What is needed to stand out from the crowd in your chosen creative field?

I think non-conforming is a big thing. Do stuff because you think its cool – not because you think other people think it’s cool. The moment you think something isn’t true to you, that’s when it falls apart and people clock that. Authenticity is key! I’m the same person on the gram as you meet in person. My ego isn’t wham in person – it’s all just the same energy.