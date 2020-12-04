As a token of appreciation, Lil Baby is gifting fans with a pair of new tracks and accompanying visuals.

The ATL rapper confirmed the drops on Thursday morning, as he celebrated his 26th birthday: “Thanks For The Bday Wishes From My Fans & Supporters,” he tweeted. “In Return I’m Dropping 2songs 2videos Tonight.”

Thanks For The Bday Wishes From My Fans & Supporters .. In Return I’m Dropping 2songs 2videos Tonight 🤯 — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) December 3, 2020

Lil Baby kept his word. At midnight Friday, he delivered "Errbody" and "On Me" on streaming services and their official videos on YouTube.

You can stream the records now on all major platforms and check out their respective visuals above and below.

Several weeks ago, Lil Baby announced he was taking a break from doing features so he can dedicate more time to completing his next full-length project. The effort will serve as the follow-up to Lil Baby's sophomore studio album My Turn, which was the first project to go double-platinum in 2020.

It was fun while it lasted 💰 No More features from Lil Baby ✌🏽 #albummode — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) November 11, 2020

I’m from the trenches how the fucc ima turn down 100 racks to talk 🤦🏽‍♂️but it’s some bigger in store tho 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) November 11, 2020

Lil Baby also celebrated his birthday with by featuring on an episode of YouTube's Released show.

Stay tuned as more information about the project becomes available.