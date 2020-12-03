Lil Baby's turned 26th on Thursday, and despite everything that's happened in the world over the past 12 months, it's been one hell of a year for the Atlanta rapper.

To celebrate his birthday, and the incredible year he's had, the rapper posted some of the gifts he's received on his Instagram. One of the gifts came from his sons, Jason and Loyal, and was delivered by his girlfriend, Jayda Cheaves. Baby shared the moment he received the present during a pre-birthday gathering with friends and family. The ring he got reads "Wham," which Lil Baby revealed is what his "personals call me."

Baby's kids weren't the only one to surprise him with gifts just before his birthday, however, as his frequent collaborator, 42 Dugg, also came through with a present. 42 Dugg was on FaceTime with the Atlanta rapper while the present, a two-tone Audemars Piguet watch, was gifted to Baby. "I'll put it on now," he excitedly told Dugg during the clip. "I love you boy, I'll hit you in a minute, 'preciate it."

Baby also thanked his fans for the birthday wishes and promised that he's dropping two music videos for new songs tonight.

Happy birthday to Lil Baby, who released Complex's No. 2 album of the year, My Turn, back in February.