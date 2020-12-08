While the pandemic is still very much in full effect, it's nice to see the creative ways artists have adopted to ensure that some semblances of normalcy can be maintained.

For fans of designer Kim Jones and/or the Dior legacy at large, Tuesday brought with it good news in the form of a livestream for the Dior men's fall 2021 show.

Joining you in the global virtual audience is J Balvin, Lila Grace Moss, Lily Allen, Slowthai, and more.

Catch the livestream of the Dior men's fall 2021 unveiling up top on YouTube. The live experience is also available on Twitter, Instagram, and the Dior site.

Earlier this year, Kim Jones debuted the French luxury brand's summer 2021 men's collection. That collection, as detailed at the time, began its journey toward existence with a late 2019 meeting in Miami between Jones and Ghanaian artist Amoako Boafo. More specifically, Jones and company were inspired by the "trompe-l'œil" art technique.

In August, Jones was awarded the honor of International Men's Designer of the Year by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA).