Kid Cudi fans got a much-appreciated surprise Thursday afternoon.

Just hours before unleashing his long-awaited Man on the Moon III album, Cudi rolled out a small batch of merch in support of the album. The range was made in collaboration with Cactus Plant Flea Market, and consists of short- and long-sleeve T-shirts, pullover hoodies, and sweatpants—all of which feature graphics that reference to MOTM3 tracks.

You can shop the merch pieces, which range between $50 to $175, now at Cudi's official online store.

CPFM previously created merch for Cudi's "Entergalactic" single, his Coachella and Rolling Loud 2019 performances, as well as his Kids See Ghosts collaborative album with Kanye West.