Launching today, Marine Serre and ASAP Rocky's AWGE creative agency have brought their respective visions together for a new collection featuring mostly regenerated pieces.

"We are excited to introduce our latest creative project with AWGE," a rep for Marine Serre announced on Monday. "Common interests, genuine conversations, and a strong sense of community have led to the creation of a limited capsule collection composed of versatile silhouettes for day-night life. Each piece is rare and unique, realized through our regenerating practices."

In a Vogue piece by Steff Yotka, Rocky and Serre explained why they prefer to not refer to this meeting of voices as a "collab" in the traditional sense.

"This was done for dope purposes only," Rocky said. "We wanted the final product to speak for itself, not because two big names collaborated or we did some cool shit."

Serre, whose list of collaborative efforts is notably quite exclusive, pointed out the importance of Rocky's personal style in crafting the new pieces.

"When I saw Rocky I would look at him, look at the way he was moving, or dressing, having six or seven necklaces on top of each other, or layering things," Serre said.

The collection, teased in the short video below, is estimated to be made up of 75 percent regenerated materials.

Take a closer look at a few of the pieces below. For more info, including how to buy, click here.

Image via Marine Serre/AWGE

Image via Marine Serre/AWGE

Image via Marine Serre/AWGE