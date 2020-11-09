Yoon Ahn's brand Ambush has received a lot of international attention in 2020, and it looks like the name is about to debut its biggest collaboration in a while.

In a series of posts on her Instagram account, Ahn has previewed an upcoming Ambush, Nike, and NBA collaboration. While she didn't disclose the full extent of the collection, but she did share a promising teaser of what people can expect. Alongside a sleek looking jacket and some basketballs, the collaboration is due to officially debut on Dec. 11, as per Ahn's caption on Insta.

"Team Nets? ....or," she wrote alongside some of the previews. "SUMTHIN 4 EVERYONE." Taking a closer look at the basketballs the collection will feature, one prominently features the logo of Ambush alongside Nike's signature swoosh logo. The other, meanwhile, features Spalding's branding and the NBA's Jerry West silhouette.

This is far from the first time Yoon Ahn's Ambush has collaborated with Nike, having previously released her first sneaker last year with an Air Max 180 included as part of a Nike x Ambush collection.