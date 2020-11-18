Tommy Ton, the iconic fashion photographer and creative director of Deveaux, has partnered with the folks at Grailed for a very special closet sale featuring 100 pieces from his personal collection.

The sale is designed as a celebration of sorts for Ton's longstanding presence in the fashion world, with his revered photos of everyone from Kanye West to Rick Owens. Fans can expect pieces in the form of tops, bottoms, footwear, and more from a variety of Ton-loved creatives including Maison Margiela, Raf Simons, Helmut Lang, Supreme, and more.

A 48-hour preview of the personal wardrobe sale launched Tuesday, with the sale set to formally launch via the Grailed site at noon ET on Nov. 19. Prices for the pieces range from $150 to $2,000.

Back in January of last year, Virgil Abloh reflected on Tommy Ton's still-widely-obsessed-over 2009 Paris Fashion Week shot featuring West, Don C, Taz Arnold, Chris Julian, and Fonzworth Bentley.

"What makes that photo resurfacing interesting is I couldn't even get into a Louis Vuitton show at that point, you know," Abloh, whose creative journey ultimately led him to Louis Vuitton, told Complex's Karizza Sanchez and Gerald Flores at the time. "Like, going into a store sometimes could have been difficult. ... I'm an optimist. I believe that art and good nature can actually change the world. I refuse to believe the opposite. So, that photo represents to me what may seemingly be impossible is possible."