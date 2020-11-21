Porter and Takashi Murakami continue their relationship with another batch of bags.

In celebration of its 85th anniversary, the Japanese brand enlisted the renowned artist to remix some of its most popular designs. There's the Doctor's Bag, Helmet Bag, and 2WAY Tool Bag, as well as the Vertical Shoulder Bag and the Fanny Pack, all of which are made from a navy nylon twill with a glossy finish. The designs also feature Murakami's signature flower motif and an embroidered "skull" detail throughout. Each bag also comes with a removable stuffed flower, similar to Porter and Murakami's previous collaborations.

You can check out the latest Porter x Takashi Murakami collection below. The items are available at the Porter flagship store, the Porter Stand, the Porter Exchange, and Porter Korea, as well as the brand's official online store.

The drop kicks off Porter's 85th anniversary celebration series, which will deliver additional collaborations and special collections through February 2021. Stay tuned to see what the brand has in store for the upcoming months.