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Comme Des Garçons x The North Face Fleece Jacket
Style

10 New Releases Worth Buying This Week: GU x Undercover, CdG x The North Face, and more

KidSuper x Puma track jacket, Awake NY x Levi’s, Merz B. Schwanen, and more are featured in this week’s roundup.

Shinnie Park676 days ago
Takashi Murakami x Porter
Style

Takashi Murakami Puts His Own Spin on Classic Porter Bags

The renowned artist reconnected with the Japanese brand on another collection of accessories featuring his signature flower motif.

Joshua Espinoza2075 days ago
Murakami TZ BS 06 (Pair)
Sneakers

Takashi Murakami's Sneaker Is Finally Releasing

The release date and details for Takashi Murakami's first sneaker, the TZ BS-06. The shoe features removable Porter pouches and more details.

Riley Jones2531 days ago
Porter x Takashi Murakami Sneaker (On Foot)
Sneakers

Takashi Murakami Teases Porter Sneaker Collaboration

Takashi Murakami teases a Porter sneaker collaboration. See a detailed look at the work in progress here.

Riley Jones2827 days ago
Air Jordan 1 Satin 'Shattered Backboard' AV3725 010 (Pair Front)
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

A complete guide to this weekend's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano3009 days ago
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stoneisland porter6
Style

Stone Island and Porter Bags Come Together For 2017 'Co-Lab'

Stone Island and Porter® collaborate on a series of new bags

Sam Cole3203 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

The Fanny Pack That Will Convince You To Actually Buy A Fanny Pack

The fanny pack to end all fanny packs

Jon Moy3886 days ago
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Sneakers

This Porter Collab Proves the adidas Stan Smith Is Still Going Strong

Porter and adidas hook up for two super clean colorways of the Stan Smith featuring Porter's proprietary Tanker material.

Riley Jones3988 days ago
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Style

Porter Celebrates Its 80th Anniversary by Collaborating With Off-White, Fragment Design, Stone Island, and More

Porter connects with a range of major brands for its 80th year in business.

Cameron Wolf3997 days ago

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