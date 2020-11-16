Supreme have reunited with Stone Island to launch their new Fall/Winter 2020 collaboration, with Northampton rapper slowthai fronting the new campaign.

Made exclusively for Supreme, the two heavyweight brands link up for an expansive range of cold-weather pieces with plenty of grails in the mix, including hand-painted shearling, custom dyed trousers, glow-in-the-dark balaclavas and a set of goggles.

The headline Hooded Shearling Jacket arrives in black and white, with the water and wind-resistant painted Camo Crinkle Down Jacket and tonal Corduroy Jacket are also big pieces from the new range. Nylon cargo pants, cotton corduroy trousers, short-sleeve stripe tops, nylon shoulder bags and nylon 6-panels also feature in the expansive new collection.

Undoubtedly set to become one of the most-hyped collections the duo have dropped to date, the capsule is rounded up with a Hooded Sweatshirt and Sweatshort combo with a custom dye treatment, and accessories like the glow-in-the-dark bally and a pair of baruffaldi Rek Goggles.

The Supreme x Stone Island FW20 collaboration will see a global release via the streetwear imprint's website in the UK and US from November 19, and November 21 in Japan. Take a look at the collection lookbook below.