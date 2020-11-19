Famous portraits of Tupac Shakur and the Notorious B.I.G. are at the center of a new collaboration between celebrated photo artist Chi Modu and David Helwani.

The David Helwani Project, per a press release, is designed as a collaborations-promoting effort between different artists and creatives that routinely includes one-of-a-kind art pieces and limited products. The pandemic-friendly project launches Thursday, complete with an extremely limited run of two of Modu’s most revered photos.

The 2Pac and Biggie portraits have been threaded into the limited apparel pieces by way of the exclusive Hyper Reality Knit technology, which bests the usual screen-printing process by instead knitting the images directly into the fabric.

The resulting pieces run from $395 to $495 and are complemented with a numbered-and-signed card of authenticity. Only 75 units of two styles—one with 2Pac and one with Biggie—will be made. At the end of this run, the pieces will be permanently retired.

Below, get a closer look at these truly limited tribute pieces. And for the full David Helwani Project experience, peep this.

