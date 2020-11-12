Ageless wonder Pharrell Williams is getting into the beauty business.

After years of being lauded for his youthful looks, the 47-year-old has announced the launch of his skincare line called Humanrace. Allure reports the brand will initially offer three essential products for basic skincare routine: a cleanser, exfoliant, and moisturizer.

"Humanrace is a universe of products and people dedicated to the pursuit of wellbeing, created and curated by Pharrell Williams," the Humanrace website reads. "We believe that every individual has the potential to understand themselves better, and wake up every day feeling empowered to turn good intentions into actions. Our goal is to help you in this quest."

According to Allure, Pharrell created the line alongside his dermatologist Elena Jones, who has treated him for years.

The Humanrace Rice Powder Cleanser arrives as a dry powder that turns into an emulsion in contact with water. The product, which will cost $32, consists of fruit alpha hydroxy acids as well as kaolin clay. The Lotus Enzyme Exfoliator ($46) is formulated with glycolic acid, while the Humidifying Cream ($48) includes mushroom extract, rice water, and niacinamide.

Furthermore, each of the products are packaged in grass-green eco-friendly containers made from 50% post-consumer recycled plastic. Each of the tubs also come with a removable interior chamber, which can be reused and exchanged for a refill.

"Sometimes you need to cleanse your spirit. Sometimes you just need to cleanse your mind. Sometimes you've just got to get rid of some dead skin." Pharrell told Allure. "Sometimes you've got to get rid of some bad habits. Sometimes you just need to be humidified, brought to life. Sometimes your spirit needs that."

The Humanrace line is set to drop on Nov. 25.