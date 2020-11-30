British luxe streetwear clothing brand Lorenzo Veratti has dropped off it’s debut collection, comprising of a host of streetwear and sportswear influenced pieces.



Inspired by icons of the 20th and 21st centuries, Lorenzo Veratti fuses high-fashion design with cutting-edge functionality to provide high-end style in an affordable and long-lasting way.



The range features statement denim and jackets are as well as easy-wearing tech trousers for chill days, as well as high-tech outerwear coats perfect for the colder months ahead.

The pieces are now available to purchase online from the Lorenzo Veratti webstore and in Footasyulm now. Get a closer look at the FW20 collection below.