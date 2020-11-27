London-based imprint Last Pick have shown their appreciation to the United Kingdom's forests, woodlands and national parks with their FW20 collection, “The Great Outdoors”.

Having grown up in one of the most populous and diverse cities in the world, Last Pick came to appreciate the necessity of incorporating nature into their lifestyles and how spending time outside of the city can have an incredibly positive impact on the mind, body and soul.

One of the biggest obstacles the brand found when embracing this time in the countryside was discovering that not many people, if any at all, looked like them while getting into nature. Historically, there has been a lack of representation in outdoor activities such as hiking and orienteering, and as result, has added further barriers to entry for minority communities.

Last Pick addressed this issue by normalising black individuals’ visibility within outdoor settings, heading Lake District with several close friends of the brand while showcasing the holistic benefits that come with exploring these landscapes and flexing the outerwear-influenced collection.

The collection's colour palette and designs welcome in the warm hues of autumn. Shades of brown and green make up the majority of the collection, which is accented with flashes with orange, off-white and yellow.

You can cop “The Great Outdoors” collection now via the Last Pick webstore – get a closer look at the collection lookbook, shot by Aria Shahrokhshahi, below.